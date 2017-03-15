Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Eva Longoria is giving this comedy thing another shot and is the latest big name to be cast in a network pilot.

The former Desperate Housewives star will play the lead in Fox's Type-A, a workplace sitcom focused on corporate consultants who do the dirty work that others don't want to do, according to TV Line. What type of work exactly? Think telling people they've been fired, demoted, lost their personal parking spaces and other bad news.

Longoria will play the curiously named Axler, who is ambitious but also struggles with the day-to-day of the job as she considers herself a nice person on the inside.

Empire adds Demi Moore for recurring role

The series comes from Life in Pieces writer Lesley Wake-Webster and is loosely based on the book Assholes: A Theory.

Since Desperate Housewives ended in 2012, Longoria has mostly dabbled in comedy, with a stretch on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a one-and-done season of NBC's Telenovela. She was also an executive producer of Devious Maids and will appear as a guest star on Empire.