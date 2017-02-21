Demi Moore is coming to Empire playing a nurse with a murky past who gets tangled up with that shady Lyon family, Fox announced Tuesday.

Moore will first appear in the Season 3 finale and then be a bigger presence in Season 4, and joins a cast that includes her daughter Rumer Willis. Willis will portray a hot-tempered songstress who becomes an asset to Jamal (Jussie Smollett). No word yet on if mother and daughter have scenes together.

There will definitely be an Empire spin-off, says Lee Daniels

Other confirmed guest stars coming soon include Eva Longoria, who will play the director of the state gaming commission which Lucious (Terrence Howard) appeals to in order to expand Empire Records into Las Vegas; and Nia Long as Giuliana, a nightclub owner with ties to the gangster world who gets close to Lucious and has a rivalry with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). Would we have it any other way?

Empire returns Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c on Fox.