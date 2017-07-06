Dulé Hill has officially suited up for his recurring role in the seventh season of Suits.

In exclusive photos first posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Hill is in the Pearson-Specter-Litt uniform as he makes himself comfortable in the new offices, introducing himself to Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Louis (Rick Hoffman).

The Psych alum will be playing Alex Williams, a high-powered lawyer at rival firm Bratton Gould and a good friend of Harvey's (Gabriel Macht). Considering that PSL is severely down in numbers since Jessica (Gina Torres) left for Chicago and the partners all fled for other places, it wouldn't be a bad idea for them to bring in some reinforcements -- especially, as THR points out, since Williams has courted some high-powered clients.

Mr. Robot, Jeepers Creepersand More Headed to Amazon Prime in July

Alex Williams will make his first appearance in the second episode of the season. The big question is, will he be an asset to the firm or another setback as the team tries to get on its feet?

Suits returns for season seven Wednesday, July 12, at 9/8c on USA