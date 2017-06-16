Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – June 5, 2017

Amazon announced what's heading to the streaming service in July and that list includes a slew of Star Trek movies, a beloved hacker series, a pair of Matrix films and some '80s staples.

Ahead of Season 3 this fall, get caught up with Elliott and company on Mr. Robot when Season 2 becomes available on July 1. And if you're looking for more drama and suspense, CBS' Salvation also heads to the streaming service at the beginning of July. The show centers on an MIT grad student who discovers that a massive asteroid is six months away from colliding with Earth.

July also marks the arrival of a handful of Amazon originals like Niko and the Sword of Light, which follows a boy with a magical sword who embarks on a journey to bring light back to his land. The Last Tycoon, which is based on an unfinished novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald and stars Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer, centers on Hollywood executives battling for control of a major studio.

Check out the full list of what's headed to Amazon below.

*Denotes an Amazon Original

Amazon Prime

TV

July 13

Mr. Robot Season 2

July 16

Salvation Season 1

July 21

*Niko and the Sword of Light Season 1

July 28

*The Last Tycoon Season 1

The Living and the Dead Season 1

Movie

July 1

1 Dead Party (2014)

14 Women (2007)

18 Swirling Riders (1977)

The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph (2010)

48 Hrs.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abolition (2013)

Agent Cody Banks

Air: The Musical (2010)

All American Zombie Drugs (2013)

Amnesiac (2013)

Another 48 Hrs.

Appetite (1998)

Area 51

The Artworks (2003)

Assassin of the Tsar (1991)

Bandits

BigFoot Wars (2014)

Blind Heat (2000)

Blood Moon Rising (2010)

Blood Reaper (2004)

Boomerang

Boricua (2004)

Braveheart

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bull Durham

Bumblef**k, USA (2013)

Bunnyman Massacre (2014)

Carne: The Taco Maker (2014)

Carnies (2010)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

The Corrupted (2013)

Crystal River (2008)

Cutthroat Island

Day We Met (1990)

Dead Evidence (2001)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Destination Vegas (1995)

Dilemma (1997)

Dirt Merchant (1999)

Dragonblade (2004)

Dream a Little Dream

Drunk Wedding

The Eagle and the Hawk

Eight Men Out

Elephant (1989)

The First Wives Club

Flashdance

Flipping (1997)

Fly Me to the Moon

Foreign Fields (2000)

Frankenstein Reborn (2014)

Free Money

Frozen Kiss (2009)

G Men from Hell (2000)

Gene-Fusion (2011)

The General (1998)

Get Well Soon

Ghost Bride (2014)

Godsend

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Gunshy (1998)

Hazard Jack (2014)

Hobgoblins (1988)

House Of The Dead

House of the Dead 2

The Hunt For Red October

Intimate Affairs (2001)

Into the Fire (2005)

Jack in the Box (2012)

Jezebeth (2013)

Jingles the Clown (2013)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Johnny Guitar

Killing Ariel (2008)

Killing Zoe

Kingpin

The Last Word

Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead (2014)

The Letter

The Little Kidnappers (1991)

Little Red Devil (2011)

Lost in Siberia (1991)

Lovin Molly (1974)

The Lucky Ones

Manhattan

Married to the Mob

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Metamorphosis (2007)

The Midnight Meat Train

Model Behaviour (2013)

Morning Glory (1993)

Mortem (2013)

Moscow Heat (2004)

My Bloody Wedding (2013)

Nerve

New Order (2013)

Night Train (1998)

On the Q.T. (1999)

Paradise Lost (1998)

Payback

The Peacemaker

Phil The Alien (2004)

Pi

Players (2003)

Poliwood (2009)

Pootie Tang

Postmortem (1998)

The Presidio

Princess Juliet (2013)

Private Lessons (1981)

Prophet's Game (2000)

Reasonable Doubt

Red Tide (2013)

Redball (1999)

Relative Evil (2004)

Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings (2013)

Rescue Dawn

Rosemary's Baby

Sample People (2000)

Sanctuary (1998)

Scrooged

Shunned House (2003)

Silent Youth (2013)

Silo Killer 2 (2010)

Slip & Fall (2011)

Smoke N' Lightnin' (1995)

Squeal (2008)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek Vll: Generations

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Streets of Rage (1994)

Sugar Boxx (2009)

Suicide Kings

Sweet Angel Mine (1996)

The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute (2012)

The Telling (2014)

A Texas Funeral (1999)

This Revolution (2005)

Top Dog

Up in the Air

VikingQuest (2014)

When Justice Fails (1998)

Where Truth Lies (1996)

Who's Your Monkey (2007)

Wild Wild West

Wildflowers (1999)

Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone (2014)

Zombiez (2005)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

July 4

The Assignment

July 6

*The Salesman

Under the Gun

July 7

Begum Jaan

July 8

Our Kind of Traitor

July 9

Sliding Doors

July 14

Its Gawd!

July 19

Antarctica: Ice & Sky

Miss Sloane

July 28

Chef

July 31

Jeepers Creepers

Amazon Video

TV

July 5

Snowfall Season 1

July 7

Suits Season 7

July 17

The Strain Season 4

Movies (Rental--Purchase)

The Boss Baby (July 25--July 4)

Ghost in the Shell (July 25-July 7)