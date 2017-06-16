Amazon announced what's heading to the streaming service in July and that list includes a slew of Star Trek movies, a beloved hacker series, a pair of Matrix films and some '80s staples.
Ahead of Season 3 this fall, get caught up with Elliott and company on Mr. Robot when Season 2 becomes available on July 1. And if you're looking for more drama and suspense, CBS' Salvation also heads to the streaming service at the beginning of July. The show centers on an MIT grad student who discovers that a massive asteroid is six months away from colliding with Earth.
July also marks the arrival of a handful of Amazon originals like Niko and the Sword of Light, which follows a boy with a magical sword who embarks on a journey to bring light back to his land. The Last Tycoon, which is based on an unfinished novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald and stars Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer, centers on Hollywood executives battling for control of a major studio.
Check out the full list of what's headed to Amazon below.
*Denotes an Amazon Original
Amazon Prime
TV
July 13
Mr. Robot Season 2
July 16
Salvation Season 1
July 21
*Niko and the Sword of Light Season 1
July 28
*The Last Tycoon Season 1
The Living and the Dead Season 1
Movie
July 1
1 Dead Party (2014)
14 Women (2007)
18 Swirling Riders (1977)
The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph (2010)
48 Hrs.
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Abolition (2013)
Agent Cody Banks
Air: The Musical (2010)
All American Zombie Drugs (2013)
Amnesiac (2013)
Another 48 Hrs.
Appetite (1998)
Area 51
The Artworks (2003)
Assassin of the Tsar (1991)
Bandits
BigFoot Wars (2014)
Blind Heat (2000)
Blood Moon Rising (2010)
Blood Reaper (2004)
Boomerang
Boricua (2004)
Braveheart
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Bull Durham
Bumblef**k, USA (2013)
Bunnyman Massacre (2014)
Carne: The Taco Maker (2014)
Carnies (2010)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
The Corrupted (2013)
Crystal River (2008)
Cutthroat Island
Day We Met (1990)
Dead Evidence (2001)
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Destination Vegas (1995)
Dilemma (1997)
Dirt Merchant (1999)
Dragonblade (2004)
Dream a Little Dream
Drunk Wedding
The Eagle and the Hawk
Eight Men Out
Elephant (1989)
The First Wives Club
Flashdance
Flipping (1997)
Fly Me to the Moon
Foreign Fields (2000)
Frankenstein Reborn (2014)
Free Money
Frozen Kiss (2009)
G Men from Hell (2000)
Gene-Fusion (2011)
The General (1998)
Get Well Soon
Ghost Bride (2014)
Godsend
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Gunshy (1998)
Hazard Jack (2014)
Hobgoblins (1988)
House Of The Dead
House of the Dead 2
The Hunt For Red October
Intimate Affairs (2001)
Into the Fire (2005)
Jack in the Box (2012)
Jezebeth (2013)
Jingles the Clown (2013)
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Johnny Guitar
Killing Ariel (2008)
Killing Zoe
Kingpin
The Last Word
Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead (2014)
The Letter
The Little Kidnappers (1991)
Little Red Devil (2011)
Lost in Siberia (1991)
Lovin Molly (1974)
The Lucky Ones
Manhattan
Married to the Mob
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meeting Spencer (2010)
Metamorphosis (2007)
The Midnight Meat Train
Model Behaviour (2013)
Morning Glory (1993)
Mortem (2013)
Moscow Heat (2004)
My Bloody Wedding (2013)
Nerve
New Order (2013)
Night Train (1998)
On the Q.T. (1999)
Paradise Lost (1998)
Payback
The Peacemaker
Phil The Alien (2004)
Pi
Players (2003)
Poliwood (2009)
Pootie Tang
Postmortem (1998)
The Presidio
Princess Juliet (2013)
Private Lessons (1981)
Prophet's Game (2000)
Reasonable Doubt
Red Tide (2013)
Redball (1999)
Relative Evil (2004)
Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings (2013)
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary's Baby
Sample People (2000)
Sanctuary (1998)
Scrooged
Shunned House (2003)
Silent Youth (2013)
Silo Killer 2 (2010)
Slip & Fall (2011)
Smoke N' Lightnin' (1995)
Squeal (2008)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek Vll: Generations
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Streets of Rage (1994)
Sugar Boxx (2009)
Suicide Kings
Sweet Angel Mine (1996)
The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute (2012)
The Telling (2014)
A Texas Funeral (1999)
This Revolution (2005)
Top Dog
Up in the Air
VikingQuest (2014)
When Justice Fails (1998)
Where Truth Lies (1996)
Who's Your Monkey (2007)
Wild Wild West
Wildflowers (1999)
Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone (2014)
Zombiez (2005)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
July 4
The Assignment
July 6
*The Salesman
Under the Gun
July 7
Begum Jaan
July 8
Our Kind of Traitor
July 9
Sliding Doors
July 14
Its Gawd!
July 19
Antarctica: Ice & Sky
Miss Sloane
July 28
Chef
July 31
Jeepers Creepers
Amazon Video
TV
July 5
Snowfall Season 1
July 7
Suits Season 7
July 17
The Strain Season 4
Movies (Rental--Purchase)
The Boss Baby (July 25--July 4)
Ghost in the Shell (July 25-July 7)