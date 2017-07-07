Now Playing Game of Thrones: Everything You Need to Know About the Ice Dragon

We were all excited to finally got some details on the first few episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7, and then HBO drops episode descriptions that were practically written in code. Typical.

Breaking it down piece by piece, however, a few things start to become clearer if you can play a really elaborate game of connect the dots.

Episode 1, a.k.a "Dragonstone"

It doesn't take a genius to decipher the "Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home" part of the premiere's synopsis. Dragonstone was the ancestral home of the Targaryen's, and Dany was last seen sailing for Westeros -- ipso facto, Dany lands on Westerosi soil for the first time and finally sets eyes on the land she's called "home" all her life.

Jon's (Kit Harington) defense of the North is no surprise since an army of magical, icy dead people is getting ready to invade, so let's move on to Cersei (Lena Headey).

Cersei is trying to "even the odds," which can really only mean one thing. Given that Daenerys has arrived in Westeros with thousands of Unsullied and Dothraki, not to mention ships from Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon (Alfie Allen) and her alliance with Dorne and Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), we'd wager Cersei is getting a little nervous. She's obviously trying to even the odds of her army against Dany's. At present, most of Westeros is set firmly against Cersei's new rule though, so she's probably only got the Lannister army behind her.

Episode 2, "Stormborn"

Dany is getting a "visitor," which is vague, but not vague enough to fool us. Let's go ahead and safely guess that Dany's visitor will be Jon Snow. We've seen photos of Harington and Clarke filming on a beach that will surely be Dragonstone, and we knew Jon's got to get his hands on more dragonglass for White Walker weapons ASAP. How convenient that Dragonstone is the only known location to house dragonglass.

That's all the evidence we need to decode that first line.

Jon's revolt is harder to decode, but we're going to go out on a limb and say that he and Sansa's leadership issues from Season 6 didn't just evaporate into thin air, especially considering Littlefinger (Aiden Gillan) is wandering around, pulling strings and making agendas as he's apt to do. Add in that little spitfire Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), plus a whole bunch of Wilding/Northerner bad blood, and you've got a power keg waiting to explode.

Tryion's (Peter Dinklage) plans for the conquest of Westeros is about as non-spoilery as you can get, but let's log an official guess that he's going to lay out plans for both a political and a tactical takeover. That means a marriage alliance for Dany, and maybe even a revisit to his previous marriage with Sansa (Sophie Turner). As far as warfare goes, Casterly Rock seems to be the place to be this year for fire and death.

Episode 3, "The Queen's Justice"

This is probably the most confusing of them all."Daenerys holds court" likely means we're going to get a super stacked scene full of all the major players on Dany's Team. We're talking Olenna Tyrell, Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) and her Sand Snakes, Tyrion, Varys (Conleth Hill), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Greyworm (Jacob Anderson) and anyone else she's picked up in the first two episodes -- *cough* Jon Snow *cough*.

As far as this gift Cersei is returning... we're coming up blank. Knowing Cersei, it could be an alliance she wants no part of -- or it could be the severed head of someone who's crossed her. You just never know with that woman.

Last but not least, Jaime's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) about to "learn from his mistakes" and, woah buddy, has that been six seasons in the making. Given that Jaime's been on a bit of a redemption arc in recent years, it won't make sense for him to stand by his "Mad Queen" sister/lover for very long. It goes against everything Jaime's character has been built on, but we're going to guess that his loyalty might shift this season. In big ways.

