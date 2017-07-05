The most surprising outcome at the end of Game of Thrones would be for Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to hold onto the power she's attained. So surprising, in fact, that it seems pretty much impossible -- even to Lena Headey.

"It can't be me because I'm already there," Headey said in an interview with the New York Times. "So I'm [expletive]." (Presumably that expletive starts with an F and is heard very often on HBO shows.)

The balance of power is constantly shifting on Game of Thrones. And so while the newly crowned queen has some juice after her mega-flex of blowing up the Great Sept of Baelor and destroying her enemies at the end of Season 6, she's pretty much without allies who can help keep her in power. And she'll need all the help she can get since pretty much everyone in Westeros is gunning for her.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is coming to Westeros to take the throne that's her birthright. Cersei has prominent placement on Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) kill list, plus she's a major target of Arya's sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). And there's the prophecy from the books that the "valonqar," which is High Valyrian for little brother, "shall wrap his hands about [Cersei's] pale white throat and choke the life from [her]." Cersei has two little brothers, since Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was born moments after she was, so that doubles her chances of being a victim of fratricide.

In any case, everyone knows Cersei is a dead queen walking, even the woman who plays her.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.