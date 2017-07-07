Now Playing What We Know About Game of Thrones Season 7

The first three episode synopses for Game of Thrones Season 7 are here and they are predictably vague. We're willing and able to extrapolate everything and anything from them, however, so strap in.

The Season 7 premiere is titled "Dragonstone" and the synopsis sets the scene for our three major players. "Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home," the official HBO description reads.

Episode 2 is slightly more revealing, titled "Stormborn," which is fitting since it looks like Daenerys is starting to make major moves: "Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."

Game of Thrones: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Teases "Explosive" Casterly Rock Battle In Trollish Instagram Post

We're 100 percent cool with Tyrion planning to conquer Westeros, and here's hoping he does so with the help of our favorite grandma, Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg).

Finally, the synopsis for Episode 3, "The Queen's Justice," raises several red flags -- we just can't tell what they are exactly about quite yet, but we can tell they're ominous. "Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes," the synopsis teases.

Here's hoping the "mistake" Jamie's learns from is the horrible mistake of sleeping with his twin sister and thus believing that she's not ten kinds of crazy and completely unfit to rule Westeros.

Game of Thrones premieres July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.