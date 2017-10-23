Dancing with the Stars went to the movies tonight, showing off themed routines from the best of Hollywood. From James Bond to the Wild Wild West (which was probably just supposed to be westerns in general, but screw that, Will Smith gets my vote) stars and pros danced it out.

The show also changed up the elimination round now that there's finally some extra time with less competitors, and we got updates on who was safe and who was in danger between routines. Much less stressful this way! And we got Shania Twain as a guest judge. Let's recap the night!

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, Dancing with the Stars

Victoria Arlen & Valentin Chmerkovskiy - Paso Doblé - "We Will Rock You" by Queen

The dance: Based on The Mighty Ducks, this hockey-themed dance was adorable, but where the heck was the ballroom? I'm not crazy, right? There was so much hockey choreography going on that it was impossible to tell it was a Paso Doblé. Not to mention, WHERE WAS THE FLYING V? If you're going to do a Mighty Ducks routine, do a Mighty Ducks routine. I'm ashamed.

What the judges said: The judges did not share my complaints about the choreography, which is nuts. What do they know anyway? In all seriousness, they had a few technique complaints, which was almost refreshing since Victoria hasn't gotten a bad piece of feedback in weeks.

Score: 31/40

Eh, I'll take it since it's not likely to be anywhere in range of the top scores tonight.

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd - Samba - "Wild Wild West" by Dru Hill, Will Smith & Kool Mo Dee

The dance: Nick was understandably discouraged in this week's rehearsals, since every week he seems to work his butt off, but he doesn't see that reflected in his scores. "I feel like I'm an idiot trying to be a dancer," he complained. It always sucks when you realize that other people are naturally more gifted at something than you'll ever be no matter how hard you try, but that's life sometimes. Nevertheless, Peta packed all the things that she knew a '90s star could do into their Wild Wild West samba, including hip thrusts, attitude, and striking a final pose.

What the judges said: The judges weren't very fond of this dance, but they were sad to hear that Nick was feeling so down. Not down enough to warrant some pity scores though. Nick got savaged by sixes.

Score: 26/40

Back at the bottom, Nick. Sorry!

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold - "Supermarket Flowers" by Ed Sheeran

The dance: After earning a perfect score last week, Jordan was feeling the pressure to succeed again. Add that to some old gymnastics hip problems, and this week was a recipe for disaster. All the stress was for nothing though because Jordan brought it YET AGAIN. Ed Sheeran's emotional music paired with Lindsay's stunning choreography and the theme of losing a loved one? Perfection. The ribbon stuff might have been a little cheesy, but man, they made it work.

What the judges said: Carrie Ann had a great note -- everything feels like a natural, fluid motion from Jordan and he never stops that motion throughout the whole routine. Len's weird critique about that one hand gesture was out of nowhere. It felt like maybe he wanted a reason to not give them yet another perfect score?

Score: 39/40

Who cares about scores for these two anymore? Now someone teach me that secret handshake.

Drew Scott & Emma Slater - Paso Doblé - "Legend" by The Score

The dance: Oh dear. Just... wow, that was bad. Drew was so excited to get positive feedback from the judges last week, but you could see it in his face after he was done that he didn't expect to get it again. Besides some totally off choreography (he went up, they went down, arms were flying everywhere, it was a disaster), there was a spin that just couldn't get the right momentum. The dive-and-roll was awesome though. We'll give him that.

What the judges said: Poor Shania, how did you draw the short straw to go first in this judges round? What was she going to say? A for effort? "I feel like the dance got away from you," Carrie Ann aptly analyzed. "That was an awkward looking routine," according to Len. "The finesse was lacking."

Score: 30/40

Shania gave him a pity 9, which was sweet.

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy - Quickstep - "Let's Be Bad" from "Smash"

The dance: I can't be the only one who thought a catastrophic wardrobe malfunction had happened when Vanessa's skirt fell to the floor, right? Apparently the skirt was supposed to fall off at another time? Who cares it was a cool effect either way. The wobbles of last week were gone, and it was obvious Vanessa was trying to have more fun with herself. Now just keep your skirt on, honey, we don't want you to have too much fun.

What the judges said: You know how the judges said she was too in her head and holding her breath all the time? Who knew a wardrobe malfunction could shake the stiffness out of her? The posture got some critiques, but the energy got top marks.

Score: 36/40

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke - Jive - "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man

The dance: If Terrell was trying to disguise himself as a dancer who could earn himself a 10... he totally succeeded. That was the cleanest dance he's done so far, and even his feet could finally keep up with the rest of his body. They were after that 10, and they definitely earned it.

What the judges said: "You had such a slick sexy cool persona," Bruno complimented. "You're become a better and better performer." All the judges agreed that it was his best dance to date, and so long as he keeps tapping into the sex appeal, he'll keep getting these awesome notes.

Score: 37/40

Shania came through with the 10. Bless her.

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvinstev - Argentine Tango - "Dernière Danse" by Indila

The dance: There was a lot of fancy footwork in this tango, and it felt like every other second there was a lift that didn't quite work. The final one where Artem spun Nikki around? Excellent. Everything before that? Wobbly as hell. Artem lost his balance at some point and they nearly both went over sideways. Luckily for them, they found out they're safe tonight, so the wobble is a worry for another day.

What the judges said: Artem's mea culpa saved Nikki from putting up with criticism over how shaky things were. Instead, they focused on praising her for her vulnerability and growth in the competition, which is probably in her favor. The only thing people are going to remember about this dance is the wobble, which could kill this couple in the voting round.

Score: 26/40

Wait, wait, wait, Shania Twain gets a vote, but Kermit didn't? Rude.

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson - Jazz - "Holly Rock" by Sheila E.

The dance: Coming off an awesome week with two 10s where they bizarrely found themselves in the bottom couple, Frankie and Witney were... jazzed? Embrace the puns, people. These two seem to be full of contradictions because for being such dorky, quirky guy, Frankie seems to excel at the sexy/intense stuff and flounder at silly stuff. Let's hope he gets more tangos and less jazz routines because he won't survive the same kind of mistakes he made tonight for very long.

What the judges said: The mistakes Frankie made were noticed, that's for sure, but the judges loved the way Frankie shook it off. "I love the way you approach it. You have the best attitude, don't let it bum you out," Carrie Ann complimented.

Score: 31/40

That's fair, but still a bummer for Frankie.

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas - Argentine Tango - "Human" by Sevdaliza

The dance: Sci-fi isn't an easy genre to choreograph, especially when you're supposed to be half robot, but Lindsey and Mark brought down the house. It was sexy and creepy and just out of this world awesome. How in the heck did Lindsey even manage to contort her body into all those positions? I couldn't even keep track of her legs or her arms, and holy crap that DIVE into Mark's arms? It's nuts in all the best ways, and I'm really resenting the inevitable choice between Jordan Fisher and Lindsey Sterling at the end of this year.

What the judges said: "I thought the choreography was phenomenal, I thought the dancing was brilliant," Len gushed. "I gave you a 10 last week because you deserved it and I'm not going to lie you deserve another 10." She certainly did and certainly does! Bruno even called it the best dance of the season.

Score: 40/40

The second perfect score of the season, but the first for Mark and Lindsey!

Witney Carson and Frankie Muniz, Dancing with the Stars

The Elimination: Frankly, both Nick and Terrell deserved to be in the bottom two. The other dancers are just too good, and they're not quite up to snuff. Nick and Peta are officially out now though, and it was almost a relief to see Nick go after watching how hard he's struggled with being at the bottom. And it would suck for Terrell to have gotten his first 10 only to go home that same night.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.