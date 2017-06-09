What if we all just kept our thoughts to ourselves instead of blasting them all over Twitter? That's probably what Reza Aslan, host of CNN's Believer with Reza Aslan, is thinking. Or should I say former host.

Aslan was let go by CNN today, not too long after he was criticized for profanity used in anti-Donald Trump tweets, Variety reports.

"CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series Believer with Reza Aslan," the network said in a statement. "We wish Reza and his production team all the best. "

Aslan let loose on Twitter following Trump's comments on the recent terror attacks in London, saying of the embattled president, "This piece of s*** is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind." He later apologized for the tweet.

Trump criticized London mayor Sadiq Khan following the attacks, after Khan said "there is no reason for alarm" after he dispatched a larger number of police on the streets of London. Trump's comments were largely criticized by many as insensitive to what had just happened.

Believer was a documentary series exploring Aslan's specialty of religion. It ran for one season on CNN.

CNN recently dropped Kathy Griffin from its New Year's Eve show after the comedian was filmed holding a decapitated head that was supposed to be Trump.