It's the end of an era. After 10 years co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast, the network has cut Kathy Griffin from the program.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the network announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The decision came after Griffin tweeted a short video of herself on Tuesday holding up a model of Donald Trump's bloody, decapitated head (shot, predictably, by Tyler Shields). At first, the comedian defended the decision, saying, "I do not condone any violence... I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

However, later that day she deleted her tweets on the matter -- including the offending video -- and issued an apology. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny, I get it," Griffin said, adding that she had already asked Shields to take down the images from their shoot as well. "I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong."

Griffin's apology apparently wasn't enough for CNN.

Griffin has co-hosted the network's New Year's Eve program alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007. In 2010, there were rumors that Griffin was "banned" from CNN after using the F-word during the broadcast, but nothing came of those reports.