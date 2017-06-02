

Kathy Griffin's photo of a bloody and headless Donald Trump was the talk of the town Tuesday, and people on both sides of the aisle pretty quickly agreed that it was tasteless and unfunny.

Griffin immediately took to Twitter and Instagram to apologize for the photo, but that didn't stop a tidal wave of hate from coming her way -- some of it from President Trump and his family.

"What's happening to me has never happened in the history of this great country," Griffin said at a press conference with her lawyer Lisa Bloom, "Which is a sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the First Lady are personally, I feel, personally trying to ruin my life forever... They're using me as the shiny object so nobody's talking about his FBI investigation."

"As a result of the first family bullying her, she has been vilified, getting death threats, fired from multiple jobs and had multiple events canceled," Bloom said.

Bloom also confirmed that Griffin has been contacted by the U.S. Secret Service and has retained a criminal lawyer.

Though Griffin says this situation "broke" her, she's not been scared off of criticizing Trump. "I'm going to make fun of him more now," she said.