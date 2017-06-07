Grab your press-on nails and settle in for TNT's newest summer series, Claws. If you've heard about it in passing but aren't exactly sure what it is, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about the show that's much deeper than its namesake.

1. The premise is interesting.

The dark comedy centers on a salon owner named Desna (Niecy Nash) and her crew of manicurists in Central Florida who are more than meets the eye. While Desna dreams of upgrading her business, she's forced to put that on hold as her salon is being used to launder money for a neighboring pill clinic. An unexpected event sends her even deeper into the crime ring she so desperately wants to escape.

2. It has an awesome cast.

The series enlists a number of familiar faces including Nash; True Blood, The Good Wife and Person of Interest alum Carrie Preston as a seemingly sweet con artist named Polly; former Scrubs and Devious Maids actress Judy Reyes as enforcer Quiet Ann; Breaking Bad and Girlboss actor Dean Norris as crime boss Uncle Daddy; The Strain's Jack Kesy as an outlandish criminal named Roller; Justified's Jenn Lyon as a country bumpkin nail technician; and actress Karrueche Tran as hot mess newcomer Virginia.

3. Watch out for everyone's nails.

A different artist designs the main crew's nails for each episode and there's a very good reason behind that. "The nails tell a story on Claws," Nash explained to ET in the above video. "So if you follow the nails...When they change, [that means] something's going on."

4. You'll be able to catch the first episode even if you don't have TNT.

After the show premieres on the basic cable network, it will then be available to stream on Twitter. "As we saw with our Full Frontal with Samantha Bee special in April, a streaming encore on Twitter has the power to reach new audiences and catch the attention of viewers who might not otherwise have sampled our show," Michael Engleman, executive vice president of entertainment marketing and brand innovation, said.

Claws premieres Sunday, June 11 at 9/8c on TNT.