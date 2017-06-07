TNT is pulling out all the stops to get folks to watch their new drama Claw. After the Niecy Nash show makes its debut on TNT, the series premiere will be available to stream on Twitter.

The darkly funny series stars Nash, Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes and Karrueche Tran as manicurists at a Central Florida nail salon that is far more than meets the eye. Claws will premiere on Sunday, June 11 at 9/8c on TNT, with an encore presentation beginning on Twitter at 10/9c.

Turner previously used a similar tactic when Twitter streamed Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner after the special aired on TBS in April, but Claws will be the first basic cable drama to stream on the platform.

"As we saw with our Full Frontal with Samantha Bee special in April, a streaming encore on Twitter has the power to reach new audiences and catch the attention of viewers who might not otherwise have sampled our show," said Michael Engleman, executive vice president of entertainment marketing and brand innovation. "By giving viewers the opportunity to watch the premiere episode of Claws on Twitter, we're helping this terrific series build a strong fan base across the entirety of the season, and we're establishing a meaningful connection with those fans through social media engagement."