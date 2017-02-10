Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Melissa McCarthy's sensational guest appearance as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live -- not to mention Alec Baldwin's recurring role as Donald Trump -- has inspired other actors to lobby for the chance to play other members of Trump's administration on the sketch show.

Trump's nemesis Rosie O'Donnell has been pushing hard to play Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, even posting a photo of her face edited onto Bannon's body, and now The Good Fight's Christine Baranski has volunteered to play recently-confirmed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos -- if SNL would have her.

"It would seem somewhat logical. We have that strong jawline, don't we?" Baranski told Vanity Fair.

"I can play people with whom I drastically disagree," she said. "The sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all."

Kate McKinnon can't do it all, so #Baranski4SecEd.

Now how about Denis Leary as Kellyanne Conway?

Saturday Night Live is back tomorrow for a sure-to-be-controversial episode hosted by Alec Baldwin.