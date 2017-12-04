The competition between Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) continues to heat up on Chicago Med.

The episode "Trust Your Gut" again finds the two competing in the operating room with Dr. Latham (Ato Essandoh) caught in the middle. In this exclusive clip, Latham notices a complication with a patient during surgery and Connor makes a suggestion to correct it. However, he's quickly rebuffed by Ava who then says they should go a different route.

Latham, who originally wanted Ava for Connor's current position, adds to the tension by siding with his first choice. According to showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, this tempestuous dynamic isn't going away anytime soon. "We haven't seen him [Connor] in that situation with another CT surgeon so that's gonna be there throughout the whole season, that competitive edge with these two," Frolov explained.

The flames of their competition will also be fanned by an underlying attraction to one another. "Part of that sexual tension comes out of the fact that they're both competing for being the top dog in the CT world," added Schneider.

This won't sit well with Connor's current girlfriend, Robin (Mekia Cox) who is dealing with issues of her own this season.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.