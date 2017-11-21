Now Playing See How Well the Chicago Med Cast Knows Each Other

[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Chicago Med's Season 3 premiere, "Speak Your Truth." Read at your own risk.]

Chicago Med wasted no time in revealing Dr. Charles' (Oliver Platt) fate during Tuesday's season premiere. At the top of the episode, we learned that Dr. Charles did survive being shot by an angry patient, Jack Kellogg (Scott Morehead), who felt he was being ignored. But while Dr. Charles will be physically fine, the traumatic incident will have lasting effects on the psychiatry head as well as the rest of the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

"It has an emotional impact on everyone," co-showrunner Andrew Schneider tells TV Guide. "Both in terms of almost losing this beloved figure and how do you improve security in the hospital? Where do you draw those lines to protect staff?"

Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Most notably concerned is Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo), who views Dr. Charles as both a mentor and father figure. In the premiere, which jumps ahead several months to Kellogg's trial, Sarah challenges Kellogg's request to be declared not guilty by reason of insanity and argues that he knew exactly what he was doing when he opened fire.

Although Sarah's plea was able to help convince the jury to deliver a guilty verdict, her growing safety concerns will continue to have a negative impact on her relationship with Dr. Charles. "Her anxiety will come out in getting fearful of treating patients. Is she gonna get attacked?" co-showrunner Diane Frolov explained.

Added Schneider, "It causes a rift between them and his goal is to try and reel her back in."

While they might have differing opinions on how to handle the situation, the conflict won't completely tear them apart. "They both, at the end of the season, will come out with a greater understanding of each other," assured Schneider.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.