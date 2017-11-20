Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Robin (Mekia Cox) may have had her brain tumor removed on Chicago Fire, but that doesn't mean she's out of the woods just yet. Though medically cleared, her mental well-being will continue to be a top concern for her beau, Connor (Colin Donnell), causing a major rift in their relationship.

"[It's a] very big issue," co-showrunner Andrew Schneider tells TV Guide. "Connor is very protective of her, but he's always gauging her behavior, wondering if anything is coming from the residual effects of her tumor."

Connor's overprotectiveness will be especially trying for Robin since she's not fond of being coddled or poked and prodded like a science experiment. "She hates the people taking care of her, being a patient," co-showrunner Diane Frolov explained. Added Schneider, "It causes tremendous tension in their relationship."

So while they may have gotten over that first hurdle of removing the tumor, it looks like there are even more roadblocks ahead for the couple.

Season 3 of Chicago Med premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10/9c on NBC.