It's almost time to hunker down in front of your television for the winter, and NBC wants you to know when to expect what. The network has set its mid-season premiere schedule, according to TVLine, which lets you know when your favorites return in 2018 and also includes the premiere date for Taken Season 2.

As for immediate changes, it's NBC's turn to host Thursday Night Football, which means some major changes for the peacock network's schedule, beginning this week. The Thursday night comedies are immediately going into hiatus — save for Dec. 5 holiday episodes of Will & Grace and Superstore — until January.

The mid-season schedule comes ahead of NBC releasing its full fall finale schedule, so you still have a couple more episodes of your non-Thursday shows to enjoy before they take off for the holidays.

Here's how NBC's mid-season schedule shakes out.

MONDAY, JAN. 1

10/9c - The Brave

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

9/8c - This Is Us

10/9c - Chicago Med (Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

8/7c - The Blacklist

9/8c - Law & Order: SVU

10/9c - Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

8/7c - Superstore

8:30/7:30c - The Good Place

9/8c - Will & Grace

9:30/8:30 - Great News

10/9c - Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

8/9 - Blindspot

9/8c - Taken

10/9c - Dateline