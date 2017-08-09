I'm one of the handful of people who use Apple Music instead of Spotify. I can't explain to you exactly how it happened, but I wish it weren't the case. Apple Music is difficult to use and barely works, but I'm in too deep at this point. I have too much weird old stuff in my iTunes library that isn't available on Spotify to abandon the Apple suite. It's a music nerd's curse.

So I can't in good conscience recommend that you sign up for Apple Music. But I can recommend that you watch this extended preview of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which premiered on the app Tuesday.

The first episode features James Corden, who created Carpool Karaoke as a bit on The Late Late Show, and Will Smith. The six-minute sneak peek of the 21-minute episode features the pair cruising around Los Angeles rapping along to Smith's old songs like "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" (with the assistance of a marching band) and "Boom! Shake the Room." The tease of the full episode shows that this ain't your regular Carpool Karaoke -- they're going up in a helicopter. That's a move right out of The Bachelor.

The rest of the season will feature different combos of celebrities in their own episodes, like Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and will.i.am (no thanks), Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane (weird), John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson (much better), John Cena and Shaq (now we're talking), Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith (hell yeah) and Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner (that'll be a fun one).

So if it's not too much trouble, check it out on Apple Music. New episodes drop weekly.