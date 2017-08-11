For those who have been dying to see Sara Lance meet Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) face-to-face, you're not alone. Whether it's on Arrow or DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Caity Lotz says she's down for the two to link up, despite the latter being a doppelganger of her deceased sister.

"I don't know if Sara will get to meet Black Siren. I feel like they have to," she told TV Guide during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour. With the real Laurel gone for good, however, it wouldn't exactly be a happy meeting. "It would suck if you see the person that... is your sister, but it's not your sister. I don't know how that would feel for Sara and what would happen."

While Sara might be apprehensive about her sister's look-a-like, she'd likely be more receptive to Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), who will step into Arrow's new season as a fully-outfitted Black Canary. "I think as long as she's not wearing [Laurel's] jacket, she's probably fine. But I'm sure she'd be supportive of it," Lotz added.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for a third season on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c on the CW. Meanwhile, Season 6 of Arrow premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)