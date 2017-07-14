Arrow's Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) is finally embracing her superhero side. When Season 6 premieres this fall, she'll have a new attitude to go along with her fresh new suit.

The Star City police officer reluctantly took over the role of Black Canary from Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), who was killed by Damien Darkh (Neal McDonough) in Season 4's "Eleven-Fifty-Nine." (Thankfully, Cassidy remains a part of the Arrowverse as Lance's Earth-2 doppelgänger, Black Siren.) Drake initially had reservations about fighting crime in a latex outfit, saying that Team Arrow wore Halloween costumes. Now, it looks like she's had a change of heart.

"I think the fact that she's in the costume at all says a lot about where she is, mentally and emotionally, in terms of wanting to take on the role and being ready to step into it," Harkavy explained to Entertainment Weekly. "The fact that she now takes it seriously, it shows that this team really means something to her now, it's important to her and she wants to be part of it. This is her letting go."

Season 6 will also see Manu Bennett reprising his role as Deathstroke. It's unclear what exactly he'll be doing in Star City, but Stephen Amell confirmed that he'll appear several times throughout the season.

Arrow returns to The CW on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.

