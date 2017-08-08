DC's Legends of Tomorrow is getting a new villain, and she's a familiar face for fans who have followed the extended CW superhero universe.

We first met Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor) in the CW Seed's animated series, Vixen, where we discovered she was Mari McCabe's (Megalyn Echikunwoke) sister and the former guardian of that awesome totem that bestows animal powers upon its owner. Animal powers aren't her speciality now though, according to the cast of DC'S Legends of Tomorrow.

"She's a water witch, so she's a bad, badass witch. That's what she is," Caity Lotz told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"Kuasa has the power of water, so she can kind of just evaporate herself in a way," Brandon Routh added. "[She can] become water and then form right beside you, so it's a very hard target to kind of hit."

Kuasa should present an interesting new villain for the Legends, but not just because of her awesome, aquatic powers. In case you weren't following the timelines of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Kuasa is also the granddaughter of JSA member and current resident of the Waverider, Vixen (Maisie Richardson Sellers).

One super-powered, super-awkward family reunion, coming right up!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c.

