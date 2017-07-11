Hulu is determined to gather all of your favorite shows in one place.

After the addition of HBO, allowing you to watch the new season of Game of Thrones at no extra cost, the streaming service is now expanding its library of animated series.

Hulu and 20th Century Fox announced Tuesday that they're teaming up to bring the entire catalogs of Bob's Burgers and The Cleveland Show exclusively to the digital platform in the coming weeks. Plus, you'll also be able to stream all the past seasons of Futurama and American Dad!. This is great news for fans who weren't too happy when Netflix removed the entirety, or at least a portion of, many of its animated Fox comedies.

"Since our inception, one of the things that has consistently remained true is that Hulu viewers love animation. That's why we are incredibly proud to offer even more beloved animated comedies through this new deal," Lisa Holme, Hulu's VP of Content Acquisition, said in a statement.

The streaming platform already has the exclusive rights to South Park, Rick and Morty, The Boondocks, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, Adventure Time, Squidbillies andVenture Bros. as well as live action dramas like This Is Us and Empire.