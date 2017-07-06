Hulu just made it easier for you to watch the next season of Game of Thrones.

According to Deadline, the streaming service has added HBO to its lineup. That means viewers will now have access to all of HBO's shows, movies, documentaries and sports, comedy and music specials on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Throw in an extra $9.99 per month and you can add Cinemax to the mix. Included in the package are shows like Westworld and The Sopranos, along with movies like Suicide Squad and Jason Bourne.

The price for HBO on Hulu is the same as HBO's streaming service HBO Now, but the convenience of having both streaming libraries in one place? That might just be priceless. Plus, Hulu has a similar deal with Showtime, making it one of the easiest go-to places to watch all your cable shows without having to purchase actual cable channels.

"By combining HBO's iconic programming with our world class user experience and deep content offering, Hulu is giving viewers easy and highly personalized access to the very best of television," Tim Connolly, Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Hulu, said in a statement.

"With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows and Hulu originals - all without ever having to leave the Hulu app."

Game of Thrones returns July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.