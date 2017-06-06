Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

"If you cancel Futurama, we'll cancel you, Netflix!"

That's the title of a new Change.org petition created in the hopes of making the streaming service reverse their decision to remove Futurama from their listings on July 1.

When you watch a pre-Season 6 episode of Futurama on Netflix, viewers are given the warning: "This season is available until July 1." On Monday, Reddit user BigShowSJG posted the news on a Futurama subreddit, trying to rally the fandom into action. "Apparently FOX pulled the license for Futurama. Which means officially everything after the movies will be staying on Netflix for now, and everything before and including movies will be removed July 1st," the user wrote.

Of course, as one user pointed out, the problem doesn't just lie in Netflix, but with 20th Century Fox, which holds the license to Futurama -- not that that mattered to many fans, who expressed their dissatisfaction with Netflix on Twitter.

Fans were similarly upset when Netflix removed Bob's Burgers in May and Buffy and The X-Files in April, but sadly, their efforts proved to be for naught. But at least we'll always have these great tweets.

GOOFUS (YOU): earth will be a completely uninhabitable fireball by 2030



GALLANT (ME): netflix is removing futurama on july 1, 2017 — (งツ)ว, M.A. (@brooksasanoun) June 2, 2017

Netflix is removing Futurama at the end of the month and I'm just curious why they don't want my business anymore. pic.twitter.com/Ycgy1irZyq — Brian Anthony Joyce (@ImBrianJoyce) June 5, 2017

Netflix removed Bob's Burgers and is abt to remove Futurama so ima go ahead and remove my subscription pic.twitter.com/PeKzKegoRk — Leagan Wilson (@leagalicious) June 2, 2017

I heard netflix is removing futurama.. netflix can also catch these hands ..... WHY THO? :/// pic.twitter.com/trZaC68U0a — Raykage愛 (@Rayx3rd) June 4, 2017