The Bluths are officially coming back!

Arrested Development will be returning for a fifth season on Netflix, TVGuide.com has learned. Series star Jason Bateman warned fans last week that he'd be filming for Season 5 this summer, but the streaming service made it official with an announcement on Wednesday.

"In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business -- and their desperate abuses of power -- are really underrepresented on TV these days," said series creator Mitchell Hurwitz. He added, "I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? -- back to the glorious stream of life."

2016-2017 TV Scorecard: Which Shows Are Returning? Which Aren't?

Arrested Development centers around Michael Bluth (Bateman) and his eccentric family comprised of his son George Michael (Michael Cera), his father George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), his mother Lucille (Jessica Walter), his brothers George Oscar Bluth II (Will Arnett), Buster Bluth (Tony Hale) and sister Lindsay Funke (Portia de Rossi), and Lindsay's husband Tobias (David Cross) and their daughter Maeby (Alia Shawkat).

The series ran for three low-rated seasons on Fox starting in 2003, though its critical acclaim and six Emmy Awards made it a cult hit. Netflix picked up the show in 2011 and a fourth season Arrested Development premiered in 2013, showcasing a much darker chapter in the life of the dysfunctional Bluth family.

Now fans can rejoice that the band is getting back together again. Try not to blue yourself with excitement, folks.