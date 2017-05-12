How about this for a Friday news dump? Jason Bateman, star of Arrested Development, tweeted on Friday afternoon that he has "officially signed on" for more of the Fox-turned-Netflix series.

Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 12, 2017

While Netflix has yet to officially comment on this extremely pertinent tweet (and really, aren't they all these days), the star of the show noting his participation is about as close to confirmation as we can get. Bateman went as far to suggest that the show -- or at least his participation -- would begin filming this summer. Expect something from Netflix sooner rather than later.

Of course, the potential for a fifth season of Arrested Development is a saga unlike any other -- outside of the even longer saga about a potential fourth season of the show. Both cast and producers Mitch Hurwitz and Ron Howard have openly expressed a desire to do more since Netflix released all 15 episodes of the fourth season way back in 2013.

Whenever Arrested Development returns, let's hope more of the core cast can join Bateman in the same physical space. While Season 4 had its moments, it was certainly hampered by cast availability.

We will update this story when more details become available.