It's official: Andy Cohen is joining Anderson Cooper as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve special this year.

Cohen is set to replace Kathy Griffin who was fired from the gig earlier this year after tweeting a short video of herself holding a model of Donald Trump's bloody, decapitated head. "CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the network announced shortly afterward.

Cohen has plenty of experience facilitating unpredictable interviews while live on air as host of Bravo's Watch What Happens: Live and Fox's Love Connection. Plus, after acting as a buffer between quarreling Real Housewives over the years, handling the cheerful pedestrians in Times Square should be a walk in the park.

"Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year's Eve? It is going to be a blast!" Cooper said, according to Deadline. Cohen added, "I've been friends with Anderson for twenty-five years. We've traveled the world together and performed in 30 plus cities with AC2 and it's all led to this one huge night!"

The special, which is entering its 11th year, kicks off Sunday, Dec. 31 on CNN.