Alec Baldwin's putting the AB in ABC.

Baldwin's Match Game has been renewed for a third season, ABC announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association fall previews in Los Angeles. "Alec's quick wit, charm and star power set the stage for an unadulterated and can't-miss hour of television each week on Match Game," network President Channing Dungey said in a statement. "The series is an integral part of ABC 'Fun & Games,' and I'm glad to have it and Alec back."

In addition to securing a renewal for Match Game, Baldwin has also signed a first-look deal with ABC for his company, El Dorado Pictures, to create scripted and unscripted project ideas that he would then produce.

Before joining ABC for Match Game, Baldwin was something of an NBC company man -- very literally speaking, in the case of his 30 Rock character, Jack Donaghy -- with a record-breaking number of hosting appearances on Saturday Night Live, in addition to landing the leading role in the network's upcoming live production of A Few Good Men.

Baldwin's turn as Match Game's host earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.