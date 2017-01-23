Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Alec Baldwin will host Saturday Night Live for a record-setting 17th time on Feb. 11, NBC announced Monday.

Baldwin has been frequently appearing as a special guest on the sketch show this season as Donald Trump, drawing the ire of the new president, who will surely tweet something negative the morning after Baldwin hosts. Will the show do an all-Trump episode when Baldwin hosts? Only time will tell.

A tweet from Baldwin on Inauguration Day indicates that he may take a moment to impart a more serious message when hosting.

All of the jokes/parody/comedy aside,

let's stop for a moment to take a full account of where we are. This country is lost. It's in trouble. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 20, 2017

With his 17th hosting appearance, Baldwin will extend his record for most times hosting SNL, which is in its 42nd season. Steve Martin is in second place with 15.

The musical guest for Baldwin's episode will be singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, who will be making his second Saturday Night Live appearance.

As teased during this week's episode, actress Kristen Stewart will host the next new SNL episode on Feb. 4, with musical guest Alessia Cara.