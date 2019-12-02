Photo: Kelsey Pfeifer

Although the series finale of Game of Thrones — and the disappointment all too many fans felt about it — dominated the pop-culture conversation in 2019, there were plenty of other shows that said goodbye as well. Shows like The Big Bang Theory, which came to a satisfying end after 12 funny and evolutionary seasons, or You're the Worst, which ended with a non-traditional but appropriate wedding. There was also Counterpart, which ended with bioterrorism, Lethal Weapon, which ended with contention, and The Affair, whichended with... actually, we're still too upset to talk about that ending.

Other long-standing favorites waved adieu, too, including Orange Is the New Black, Jane the Virgin, and iZombie. Meanwhile, Season 4 of USA's once sizzling hot series Mr. Robot will serve as its last when the show bows out Dec. 22. Read on for more shows we lost or will be losing in 2019.