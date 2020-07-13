TV Throwback: The Best Shows to Rewatch Right Now

Networks and streaming services are still delivering fresh content to our screens on a daily basis, but sometimes you don't want to find a new show to binge; you just want the comforting familiarity of an old favorite, because what better way to unwind from the stresses of the present day than by seeking solace in nostalgia? Maybe you don't want to waste your time seeking out something new to watch that might ultimately disappoint you when you have entire seasons of beloved shows like Scandal, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Avatar: The Last Airbenderthat you know never fail to deliver. Or maybe you just want to re-create the magic of stumbling onto cable reruns, and you see this summer as a perfect time to dive into a long-finished series you've never seen before.

No matter the reason, it's never been easier to rediscover the greatest shows television has given us over the past 50 years. That's why TV Guide is celebrating the best TV Throwbacks. We'll be spotlighting a different decade of television each day this week, starting with the 1970s on Monday and culminating with the 2010s on Friday. We're sharing our favorite shows to rewatch right now, the best episodes of some standout hits so you can curate your own mini-marathon, and the types of TV epiphanies that can only come from rewatching one of your favorite shows years later with a fresh perspective.

So if you're looking for some ideas of what to (re)watch next, keep reading for our recommendations for the 1970s, and check back later this week as we update this story with more!

1970s

CBS/ABC

The 1970s was a decade of great cultural change. The Vietnam War and Richard Nixon stoked the political divide, music and fashion reached new heights (yes, even disco), and marginalized groups fought for equal rights as people felt more empowered. Television was also feeling the creative energy evident throughout the era, with many '70s shows paving the way for programs that premiered even decades later. Many shows, like The Jeffersons, expanded the cultural viewpoints explored on TV, while others, like The Bob Newhart Show, redefined what primetime comedy could be. But all of them offer that comforting feeling of nostalgia.







Bettmann/Getty Images, Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images, Bettmann/Getty Images

It's not necessarily that the '70s comedies as a whole were objectively better than eras that came before or after (although you could make the case for certain shows' superiority). But since TV was still in its adolescence, the shows of the '70s were the ones that challenged the status quo and broadened the possibilities for what a sitcom could look like. This decade of experimentation and redefinition kicked off with three groundbreaking series, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, and M*A*S*H, which debuted on CBS in 1970, 1971, and 1972, respectively.







Everett Collection

Mary Richards, with her dreamy bachelorette pad and her cool but stressful job as an associate producer at a low-rated Minneapolis news station, is a fantasy of imperfect independence. There's never a doubt that, in the words of the theme song, she's "gonna make it after all," but she also has to stay late at the office, get passed over for promotions, deal with hovering parents, go on dates that go nowhere, and watch her best friends move away. All of these markers of adulthood are treated frankly. Mary isn't a Liz Lemon type, a sitcom caricature of a woman who's good at her job but disastrous at everything else. (Mary is only disastrous at hosting parties.) Mostly, she's capable but still learning. One of the most refreshing things about The Mary Tyler Moore Show is how likable and funny and interesting it finds its main character just for being a young woman who's doing the best she can.

Edited by Sadie Gennis, Kaitlin Thomas, Tim Surette, and Noelene Clark

Contributions by Sadie Gennis, Kaitlin Thomas, Tim Surette, Liam Mathews, Allison Picurro, Amanda Bell, Keisha Hatchett, Kelly Connolly, Krutika Mallikarjuna, Lindsay MacDonald, Malcolm Venable, Megan Vick, and Tony Maccio

Creative by Anthony Roman

Photo editing by Jessie Cowan

