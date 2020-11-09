Watch Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Slay This Game of Who Said It

When you've got 15 seasons under your belt like Supernatural does, it's hard to keep track of all the twists and turns that happen over the years, which is why we decided to put the cast to the test. When all is said and done, how much do Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and the rest of the stars of The CW's longest-running series remember of this epic show?

We presented the cast with some of our favorite lines from the series while on the red carpet in the Before Times and asked them to match those quotes to the character who said them. We threw in some classics like, "You know who wears sunglasses inside? Blind people and douchebags," to make things easy, because who in their right mind doesn't know that's Dean? But we also fed them some tricky lines, including, "If it makes you comfy, you can call me God," which was technically Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) but he happened to be in Castiel's body at the time. Yeah, we're monsters.

Needless to say, the results were... interesting. Alexander Calvert (who dominated our previous Supernatural game that involved identifying the many hairstyles of Sam Winchester) struggled with this test, but that's OK since he was only on the show for the final few seasons. He's in good company, however, since Misha Collins, who has been on the series for over a decade, was barely able to identify his own lines! Then again, with Ackles asking the questions, who wouldn't get a little flustered? Better luck next time, Misha!

Unsurprisingly, Padalecki and Ackles got top marks, attributing most quotes correctly, though we did stump them with the Lucifer trick question. The surprise MVPs of this game, though, were actually Ackles' and Padalecki's spouses, Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki, who have appeared on the show as an angel and a demon, respectively. Talk about supportive wives!

Test your own knowledge to see how many of these quotes you can identify!

Supernatural's series finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW. An hour-long retrospective, Supernatural: The Long Road Home, will air prior at 8/7c.

