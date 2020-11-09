Supernatural's Most Memorable Guest Stars Deliver an Emotional Goodbye to Fans

It's a universal truth that the heart and soul of Supernatural are Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), demon-hunting brothers who save the world from the monsters and other evil beings that walk the earth. We've followed them to Hell and back as they slew demons, sent spirits packing, fought celestial beings including God himself, and grappled with enough emotional baggage to sink the Titanic. In their 15-season-long road trip across the country, the boys also have amassed a sprawling network of allies, some very close friends, and plenty of enemies — supporting characters who've added a unique flair to the occult series.

Who could forget the first time Rowena (Ruth Connell), a fiery-haired witch with an equally fierce personality, first strutted into Sam and Dean's lives back in Season 10? Though she entered the series as the season's big bad, Rowena's undeniable charms eventually won over the Winchesters and she became more of an ally, even forming a special witchy bond with Sam. Over the course of the show's decade-and-a-half run, we've seen many interesting characters join the SPN Family, like the hacker-turned-hunter Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day), tough as nails Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), young prophet Kevin Tran (Osric Chau), and the devilishly spirited angel Balthazar (Sebastian Roché).

While reflecting on her time with the series, Felicia Day opened up about what it meant to play a character like Charlie, whose intelligence and strength resonated with many of the show's female audience members. "It is awesome to be playing a character who is not only representative of a gay hacker — I think that's a pretty awesome thing to give visibility to — but also just empowering women to know that they can be anything they want to be in this world," she said.

Celebrate the Supernatural Series Finale With Winchester Week

Meanwhile, Ruth Connell thanked the Supernatural team for letting her explore the multifaceted elements of Rowena during her six years with the series. "I am so grateful for the chance to have tried out and developed different elements of Rowena and so grateful the writers gave me so much to play with and that they took such good care of Rowena," she said. "It has been lightning in a bottle. I've been so spoiled."

In a heartfelt message to fans, Kim Rhodes delivered an emotional goodbye that left us in a puddle of our own feelings. "Thank you, Supernatural, for my home," Rhodes said. "This is my family, and I learned what it feels like to find my family. I'm gonna miss you."

Watch more of Supernatural's guest stars recall their favorite memories and deliver bittersweet goodbye messages to the SPN Family in the video below.

Supernatural's series finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW. An hour-long retrospective, Supernatural: The Long Road Home, will air prior at 8/7c.

In honor of Supernatural coming to an end after 15 seasons, TV Guide presents Winchester Week, a celebration of Sam, Dean, and the entire SPN Family. Find out how the stars feel about saying goodbye, look back on the best episodes and moments, and join us in sending the Winchesters off in style.