The Supernatural Cast Took a Sam Winchester Hair Quiz and the MVP Was a Total Dark Horse

Over the past 15 seasons of Supernatural, Sam Winchester's (Jared Padalecki) hair has become something of a running gag on the series. It's just so luscious and beautiful! But has the cast really been paying attention to the many 'dos Sam has rocked over the years? We decided to put them to the test!

A few years ago, TV Guide challenged the cast to match Sam's hairstyle to the corresponding season. Considering the varying lengths of Padalecki's hair over the years, it should have been easy, right?

Wrong.

Jensen Ackles, bless his heart, got a couple of answers wrong, while his wife Danneel Ackles mixed up some of Sam's styles in the later seasons — an easy mistake to make! Jared Padalecki, unsurprisingly, managed to match all his different hairstyles to the right seasons, a fact he felt compelled to brag to Ackles about while celebrating his victory. These guys legitimately act like squabbling siblings sometimes!

But the surprise ringer of this game turned out to be Alexander Calvert. Though the actor, who plays Jack, is still considered somewhat of a newbie, with only a measly three full seasons of Supernatural under his belt, he managed to get a perfect score. Although, Calvert admitted afterward that he based his guesses primarily on which hairstyle was in fashion during that year more than any actual knowledge of Padalecki's hair evolution. You do you, man!

Supernatural's series finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW. An hour-long retrospective, Supernatural: The Long Road Home, will air prior at 8/7c.

In honor of Supernatural coming to an end after 15 seasons, TV Guide presents Winchester Week, a celebration of Sam, Dean, and the entire SPN Family. Find out how the stars feel about saying goodbye, look back on the best episodes and moments, and join us in sending the Winchesters off in style.