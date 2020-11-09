As the Supernatural Family prepares to say goodbye to Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and the rest of Team Free Will next Thursday when Supernaturalbows out on The CW, we're celebrating 15 years of saving people, hunting things, and the family business with Winchester Week. TV Guide is looking back on the best episodes, the best brotherhood, the best promotional posters that we definitely never printed out and taped to our bedroom wall, and so much more. But the greatness of Supernatural goes well beyond just these onscreen characters — it's also about the actors who play them.

That's why we're celebrating our favorite moments with the Supernatural cast with this compilation of the best moments and outtakes from TV Guide's interviews with Padalecki, Ackles, Misha Collins (Castiel), and Alexander Calvert (Jack) over the years. From the stars goofing off on the set in Vancouver and playfully roasting each other on red carpets to Collins even teaching one of our editors how to make a pizza, we gathered all of our most beloved memories with the Supernatural cast into one video so that when the nostalgia hits extra hard we have somewhere to turn.

Goodbyes are always tough, but rather than focus on the heartbreak of Supernatural signing off, we figured it'd be good to make sure to remember all the good times with the cast. Think of it like our more light-hearted take on an in memoriam, even though — if we're being fully transparent with you — we're still struggling to accept Supernatural really will be gone soon. This show has been a constant in our lives for 15 years, so it's hard to remember what things were like before Supernatural debuted. There are probably some fans who weren't even born when Supernatural first premiered in 2005, so we're really entering into unchartered territory here.

Then again, according to the cast, there might be hope for Supernatural to return in some form down the line. But until that day, we'll keep consoling our grieving hearts by revisiting these happy memories with the stars.

Supernatural's series finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW. An hour-long retrospective, Supernatural: The Long Road Home, will air prior at 8/7c.

