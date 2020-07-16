The 50 Best The Office Episodes, Ranked

Anthony Roman

The Office may have gone off the air in 2013, but the NBC sitcom remains one of the most popular shows to stream. And while it is leaving Netflix in the not-too-distant future for the NBC Universal streaming service Peacock, you can still binge all 201 episodes right now. Although, do you really want to watch all of them? That's gonna take up a lot of time, and let's be real: Not all episodes of The Office are created equal. We aren't haters, we're just stating facts.

That's why we've curated this list of the best 50 episodes the celebrated sitcom has to offer. We even went through the grueling process of ranking them, which got particularly dicey once we hit the top 10. (Have you ever tried to pit "The Dundies" against "Dinner Party"? These are the kind of debates that can tear whole families apart for generations!) But we powered through, not only for you but for ourselves; we're all craving an extra dose of joy right now, so some days nothing sounds better than curling up on the couch and watching an Office marathon consisting of only the show's most outstanding episodes — the ones that are sure to make us laugh the hardest and, sure, sometimes even tear up every now and then.

So, if you're in the mood to revisit one of the best sitcoms of the 2000s — and maybe even ever — without having to suffer through some of the show's low points (we're looking at you, Season 8), click through the gallery below. Then start up Netflix, cue up any of these 50 episodes, and get to bingeing!

The Office is available to stream on Netflix now before moving to Peacock in 2021.

