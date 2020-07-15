The 25 Best Buffy the Vampire Slayer Episodes of All Time

Anthony Roman

It has been more than 20 years (!!!) since Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted and introduced us to the Slayer, the Hellmouth, and the enigmatic Cheese Man. And yet the groundbreaking supernatural coming-of-age series from Joss Whedon remains a fixture in our viewing rotation because it is as timeless as a vampire-with-a-soul's beautiful face. Yes, some of the fashion makes us cringe now, and yes, we scrutinize some of the choices the writers made at the time, especially now that we're older and wiser and have new perspectives. But the fact remains that Buffy's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) story, however full of vamps and Keys and tap-dancing demons it may be, holds universal appeal and is insanely rewatchable.

So, as we celebrate some of our favorite shows to rewatch during TV Guide's TV Throwback, we're looking at the very best Buffy had to offer over the course of its seven seasons on The WB and UPN. We've ranked the 25 best episodes of the iconic series about the Chosen One, a feat that proved to be as difficult as defeating the First Evil.

While there are bound to be disagreements, what is the internet for if not to fight about which of the 144 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are worthy of being deemed the best? So check out the ranking in the gallery below and commence arguing about whether "Tabula Rasa" is better than "The Prom."

