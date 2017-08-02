Did the WWE just go full David Lynch? It did, indeed.

During a bizarre, highly entertaining segment on Tuesday night's Smackdown Live!, Fandango and Tyler Breeze, who make up the tag team Fashion Police, delivered one of their best parodies to date. The comedic duo, who have been spoofing cop procedurals like Miami Vice and The X-Files on a weekly basis, stepped into the soap opera game with Twin Peaks.

While the cult classic centered on the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), the WWE skit revolves around Breeze trying to figure out who kidnapped his partner. It featured plenty of Lynch references including Agent Dale Cooper's (Kyle MacLachlan) love of a "damn fine cup of coffee" and the famed director's 1992 prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.

The best one, hands down, had to be the near-identical recreation of that memorable Red Room dance sequence from Season 1 with Fandango stepping into the role of the Man from Another Place (Michael J. Anderson). They get bonus points for bringing in rival tag team The Ascension to drop even more Twin Peaks references with the log and that bottle of maple syrup.

Did you spot them all?

Now let's see them do something with an atomic bomb test that introduces previously unseen evil into the world in the form of filthy lumberjacks from outer space that wander around the desert asking people for a light.

