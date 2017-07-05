Watching WWE is like playing TV roulette. You never know what you're gonna get when you tune into its six-plus hours of weekly programming. One week, you might see a man winning an all-female ladder match for his girlfriend and the next, two tag teams are facing off in a...rap battle?!

Tuesday night's Smackdown Live! saw The New Day and tag team champions the Usos putting their mic skills to the ultimate test in a contest hosted and judged by professional rapper Wale. Yes, you read that correctly. The battle of insults came after weeks of antagonizing between both teams and rather than fight, which they already did at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in May, they decided to channel their inner rap gods.

Since WWE is dedicated to its PG rating, the battle remained kid-friendly for the most part. However, that didn't stop participants from dishing out some serious low blows.

Xavier Woods took aim at Jimmy Uso -- specifically his marriage to current Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi, who stars on E!'s WWE reality show Total Divas. "You and your brother, you're tag champs. You turned the [WWE] Universe into believers," Woods began. "But please always remember...You were absolutely nothing 'til your wife put you on Total Divas!"

Additional insults included references to the Usos' father and former wrestler Rikishi, as well as their cousin Roman Reigns, who currently wrestles on Raw. But the most personal insult of the night came at Woods' expense when the Usos brought up his leaked sex tape with fellow wrestler Paige.

"Hey! Big E, let's just keep it PG. You know what's good. Just don't get all Rated R like your boy Xavier Woods," the Usos fired back.

While the contest ended in disqualification, Twitter had its own idea of who won.

"Keep it Rated R like your boy Xavier Woods"#SDLive #RapBattle pic.twitter.com/em31Uxfwhb — The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) July 5, 2017

.@WWEUsos clearly won that rap battle but the entire segment was entertaining even @Wale had me dying. #SDLive — Nevaeh Chantelle. (@NevaehChantelle) July 5, 2017

Smackdown Live! airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on USA Network.