Fans are not happy with the ending of WWE's first ever women's Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday evening. What was supposed to be a historic event for women ended in controversy when a man won, prompting people on Twitter to call it a "joke" and an insult to the division.

Capitalizing on the push to take women's wrestling more seriously, the match consisted of five women (Carmella, Natalya Neidhart, Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch) competing for a shot at the Smackdown Women's Championship. In order to win, one would have to climb a ladder and grab a briefcase containing a contract to challenge the current champion at any time and place.

However, at the last minute James Ellsworth crashed the match and claimed the victory for his girlfriend, Carmella, and fans took to Twitter to voice their dismay.

Wrestlers, as part of the storyline, also voiced their dismay on Twitter.

But not everyone was upset with the outcome of the match.

Smackdown's general manager Daniel Bryan says he plans to address the incident this Tuesday. "Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive," he wrote.

WWE's Smackdown Live! airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA Network.