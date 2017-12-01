Now Playing WWE's The New Day Weighs in on Game of Thrones

The Scarlet Speedster (Grant Gustin) will soon encounter a WWE superstar.

Goldberg will be jackhammering his way onto The Flash, the wrestler announced on Twitter. It's unclear who he'll be playing but it looks like he'll be around for two episodes. He'll be the second WWE wrestler to appear on the series and the fourth overall to appear in the Arrowverse.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge also stopped by The Flash back in Season 2 as the supervillain Atom Smasher and former WWE Divas champion Eve Torres took on the Girl of Steel as Maxima in Season 1 of Supergirl. Plus, Cody Rhodes guest starred in two episodes of Arrow's fifth season as the former crime boss Derek Sampson who sided with Team Prometheus to take down the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).

Goldberg, WCW Photo: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amell previously crossed over to the WWE to briefly feud with Rhodes, who went by the moniker Stardust during that time. Their storyline culminated in a tag team match at the 2015 pay per view event, SummerSlam. (Spoiler alert: Amell's team won.)

The WWE has a distribution deal with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Warner Bros. produces the CW's superhero shows.

