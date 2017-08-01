In the wake of the controversy surrounding Confederate, the alt-history drama that envisions a reality in which slavery is still legal, a new Amazon series offers what's basically the opposite take on history.

Girls Trip and Ride Along producer Will Packer and The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder are joining forces to launch Black America, a drama series that presents a sort of black utopia.

They envisioned a post-Civil War America in which former slaves received the southern states Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as reparations. Those emancipated citizens would then go on to form the sovereign nation of New Colonia. Due to close proximity and a tumultuous history, the country has a complicated relationship with its "Big Neighbor," the United States, and has seen 150 years of assassinations, coups, regime changes and incursions.

Taking place in the present day after two decades of peace, New Colonia has emerged as a major industrial nation while the USA has been in rapid decline. Though separate, their fates are undoubtedly intertwined.

According to Deadline, the project has been in development for over a year but in light of the uproar over Confederate, Packer and McGruber decided now was would be a good time to release the synopsis for their show. "It felt this was the appropriate time to make sure that audiences and the creative community knew that there was a project that preexisted and we are pretty far down the road with it," Packer said.

It's the exact opposite of the HBO drama from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, which has earned the ire of many activists including #OscarSoWhite campaign creator, April Reign, who accuse the show of being pornography for racists.

"We believe the time to speak up is now, before the show has been written or cast. Before HBO invests too much money into Confederate," she wrote on Twitter. She also announced the campaign #NoConfederate "b/c racists, already emboldened by Trump, don't deserve to have their views seen & legitimized anymore." The hashtag has already gained traction on social media and was a trending topic during Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones.

We believe the time to speak up is now, before the show has been written or cast. Before @hbo invests too much money into #Confederate. — April (@ReignOfApril) July 28, 2017

Confederate is still early in development and won't start production until GoT ends in 2018. Meanwhile, Black America is in "very, very active development" for Amazon Studios.