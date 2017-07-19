Now Playing The Best Reactions to Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones Cameo

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss served up a massive hit for HBO with Game of Thrones and the creative team looks to repeat that success with their new show, Confederate.

The drama, which has been ordered to series, takes place in an alternate modern-day timeline in which the southern states seceded from the Union and slavery is still legal in some parts. The show doesn't begin production until after Game of Thrones wraps its final season in 2018, but many are already up in arms over its controversial take on the Civil War.

"Nope. Nope. Nope. Whole lotta nope. Noppity Nil. Leslie Knope. Nah.," Alan Sizzler Kistler‏ wrote on Twitter.

FilmTVDiversity also voiced dismay, writing, "Dear @HBO your plans for "Confederate" is ill advised! NOTHING makes such "art" palatable for those whose ancestors suffered under slavery!"

However, not everyone seems to be upset over the project. "People up in arms about Confederate which isn't even written. And leaving out that @MalcolmSpellman & Nichelle, both POC, are involved," Gregory Tung added. Dan Hopper wrote, "Wow, EVERYONE'S already ripping on the Confederate show. Can we at least give it a chance to be bad in ways we hadn't considered?"

See even more reactions below.

#HBO's #Confederate is about to have people 'ironically' wearing confederate flags for fandom purposes. It's gonna be like 'hail Hydra'. — Zora Neale Hustlin' (@MarsinCharge) July 19, 2017

Are Confederate writers too rich to actually know the racial climate that they actually live in? Because this is so not a good idea. — ☔BlackPplAreHuman♿ (@SparrowOnTheEye) July 20, 2017

Confederate, Man in the High Castle, whatever -- alt histories where genocide wins are boring. Genocide has already won, like, a lot. — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) July 19, 2017

Like even if Confederate is critical of current day racism, do we need another series about the suffering of POC, written by white men? — peat ape (@kamilumin) July 19, 2017



Benioff and Weiss previously spoke up about the project, revealing that they initially envisioned it as a feature-length film before changing their minds. "Our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO. There won't be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world."

Confederate is expected to begin production in 2018.