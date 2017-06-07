

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to give his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday (June 8th), and unless you've been living under a political rock the past few weeks, you're probably gearing up to watch live with the rest of the country.

After getting fired as Director of the FBI in a fashion so absurd it would make the Season 5 plot of Scandal seem downright believable, James Comey found himself at the center of a media storm concerning the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Comey's testimonial is expected to contain details about the investigation into Mike Flynn (the Trump campaign's national security advisor), and whether or not President Trump pressured him to drop that investigation.

NBC, ABC and CBS Will Cover James Comey's Senate Testimony Live

Date and time

Comey's hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Thursday, June 8th on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Where to watch

ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS and C-SPAN will all broadcast Comey's testimony live.

Though the hearing will commence at 10 a.m. ET, all the major networks will have political commentary from both sides of the aisle leading up to the hearing starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Where to livestream

NBCNews.com, CBSN.com, CNN.com and YouTube will stream live coverage of the hearing. Bloomberg News has teamed with Twitter to stream the hearing as well.

