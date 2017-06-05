CBS This Morning co-hosts Charlie Rose, Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King are taking on the biggest event happening this week in American politics.

The team will be anchoring the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee live on Thursday morning for CBS News, CBS News' streaming network, CBS Radio News and all of the network's digital platforms.

They will be joined in New York by Face the Nation anchor and chief Washington correspondent John Dickerson and chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford. White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will report from the White House, while chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes will report from inside the hearing on Capitol Hill. Justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues will report from Washington and national correspondent Chip Reid will be at Capitol Hill.

Comey will be testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee about his investigation into Russia's involvement in the presidential election and what he discovered before President Trump fired him last month.

CBS' coverage of the Comey testimony will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

