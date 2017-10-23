Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) lit up like a Christmas tree at the end of Blindspot's second season, so when will we find out what that was all about?

We'll get those answers and more when Blindspot returns for its third season on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on NBC. Yep, that's a new day of the week for Blindspot, which spent Season 1 on Mondays and Season 2 on Wednesdays. and now calls the end of the week home.

Blindspot Mega Buzz: A Shocking Return Spells Trouble!

Season 3 will hopefully explain the big time jump we saw in the Season 2 finale, when Jane was in Nepal and Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) showed up with a mysterious box with Jane's name on it. Inside the box was a trinket that made a whole new set of tattoos on Jane glow a bright blue, for one of the series' most WTF moments ever. What's more, he was also wearing a wedding ring, and if we're guessing, it's from his marriage to Jane that could have happened during the time jump.

Elsewhere, Roman (Luke Mitchell) is still on the run somewhere and not too happy with his sister, and Weller explained that Reade (Rob Brown), Tasha (Audrey Esparza) and Patterson (Ashley Johnson) have been kidnapped. Sounds like there's no shortage of story for Blindspot to burn through.

Blindspot returns Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on NBC.