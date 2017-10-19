Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Blindspot has had its share of surprises, but this one might take the cake.

The third season of NBC's tattooed thriller will bring back a character that we thought we said goodbye to a long time ago. The shocking return will spell bad news for one FBI agent in particular, who had a special connection with the person in question.

In fact, that connection might turn out to be something of a hidden blessing, as the returning character helps get the agent out of a life-threatening jam from someone truly evil. But that help may be short-lived as this character's goal is to get something from the agent while they're still alive.

However, after they get what they want, it could be curtains for one of the main cast.

Blindspot returns Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on NBC.