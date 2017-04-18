Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Twin Peaks' Characters Won't Be Like You Remember, Says Madchen Amick

Amazon has you set on what to stream in May.

The month's most notable TV arrival on Amazon Prime is Jill Soloway's dramedy I Love Dick. Other good stuff includes Vikings Season 4B and the final season of Boardwalk Empire.

Prime movies are mostly the same as the ones coming to Hulu in May, plus Oscar winners Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea and a bunch of Bollywood movies.

On Amazon Video's pay-as-you-go tier, new episodes of 12 Monkeys and Animal Kingdom will be made available the day after they premiere.

And on Amazon Channels, which allows you to watch premium cable shows on Amazon for an additional fee, Showtime's Twin Peaks revival is the headliner.

The full list is below

*Denotes Amazon Original

Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne and Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick





Amazon Prime

TV

5/1

WellieWishers Season 1



5/2

Vikings Season 4B

5/12

I Love Dick* Season 1

5/21

Boardwalk Empire Season 5



5/26

Dino Dana* Season 1



5/27

Poldark Season 2

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Movies

5/1

A Christmas Story

A View to a Kill

Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava

Anolkhi

Arrowhead

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor Of Love)

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Bala Gau Kashi Angaai

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Daagdi Chaawl

Dark Blue

Devta

Dr. No

Fatal Instinct

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Gone with the Wind

Jyotibacha Nawas

Khichdi

Law of The Lawless

License to Kill

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Moonraker

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2

Naked Gun 2 &1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Siddharth

Small Soldiers

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Teenkahon

The Bad News Bears

The Doors

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Winter's Bone

The Wizard of Oz

5/3

Denial



5/4

Youth in Oregon

A Fistful of Dollars



5/5

Manchester by the Sea*

5/6

The Ardennes



5/7

Jackie Brown



5/12

A Hologram for the King



5/19

Me Before You



5/20

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows



5/21

Moonlight

Paradise Lost 2: Revelations



5/24

Seasons

Tomake Chai



5/28

The Duel





Amazon Video

TV



5/20

12 Monkeys Season 3



5/31

Animal Kingdom Season 2

Movies (Rental--Purchase)



Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (5/16--5/2)

Rings (5/2--4/21)

The Space Between Us (5/16--5/2)

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (5/16--5/2)

Collide (5/23--5/9)

Fifty Shades Darker (5/9--4/25)

The Great Wall (5/23--5/9)

T2: Trainspotting (5/23--5/23)

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Amazon Channels



TV



5/9

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip (PBS KIDS)



5/20

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)



5/21

Twin Peaks (Showtime)



5/22

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Big Brother Daniel (PBS KIDS)



5/28

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)



5/31

Arthur: D.W. and the Beastly Birthday (PBS KIDS)

Movies



5/2

Jason Bourne (HBO)