Amazon has you set on what to stream in May.
The month's most notable TV arrival on Amazon Prime is Jill Soloway's dramedy I Love Dick. Other good stuff includes Vikings Season 4B and the final season of Boardwalk Empire.
Prime movies are mostly the same as the ones coming to Hulu in May, plus Oscar winners Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea and a bunch of Bollywood movies.
On Amazon Video's pay-as-you-go tier, new episodes of 12 Monkeys and Animal Kingdom will be made available the day after they premiere.
And on Amazon Channels, which allows you to watch premium cable shows on Amazon for an additional fee, Showtime's Twin Peaks revival is the headliner.
The full list is below
*Denotes Amazon Original
Amazon Prime
TV
5/1
WellieWishers Season 1
5/2
Vikings Season 4B
5/12
I Love Dick* Season 1
5/21
Boardwalk Empire Season 5
5/26
Dino Dana* Season 1
5/27
Poldark Season 2
Movies
5/1
A Christmas Story
A View to a Kill
Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava
Anolkhi
Arrowhead
Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor Of Love)
Bad Influence
Bait Shop
Bala Gau Kashi Angaai
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Chuck & Buck
Daagdi Chaawl
Dark Blue
Devta
Dr. No
Fatal Instinct
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Goldeneye
Gone with the Wind
Jyotibacha Nawas
Khichdi
Law of The Lawless
License to Kill
Life is Beautiful
Maximum Security
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Moonraker
Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2
Naked Gun 2 &1/2: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad
Nick of Time
No Way Out
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Repo! The Genetic Opera
School Ties
Siddharth
Small Soldiers
Star Kid
Sucker Punch
Teenkahon
The Bad News Bears
The Doors
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Winter's Bone
The Wizard of Oz
5/3
Denial
5/4
Youth in Oregon
A Fistful of Dollars
5/5
Manchester by the Sea*
5/6
The Ardennes
5/7
Jackie Brown
5/12
A Hologram for the King
5/19
Me Before You
5/20
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
5/21
Moonlight
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
5/24
Seasons
Tomake Chai
5/28
The Duel
Amazon Video
TV
5/20
12 Monkeys Season 3
5/31
Animal Kingdom Season 2
Movies (Rental--Purchase)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (5/16--5/2)
Rings (5/2--4/21)
The Space Between Us (5/16--5/2)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (5/16--5/2)
Collide (5/23--5/9)
Fifty Shades Darker (5/9--4/25)
The Great Wall (5/23--5/9)
T2: Trainspotting (5/23--5/23)
Amazon Channels
TV
5/9
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip (PBS KIDS)
5/20
The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
5/21
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
5/22
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Big Brother Daniel (PBS KIDS)
5/28
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
5/31
Arthur: D.W. and the Beastly Birthday (PBS KIDS)
Movies
5/2
Jason Bourne (HBO)