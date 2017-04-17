May is a solid month for Hulu, with a number of great movies and TV series coming to the streaming service.
TV highlights include Season 4B of History's Vikings, Season 2 of WGN America's Underground and Season 3 of Hulu's own dramedy Casual. If you have a Showtime subscription, new episodes of Twin Peaks will be available as well.
Movies include Eddie Murphy '80s flicks 48 Hrs. and Coming to America, the Clint Eastwood classic A Fistful of Dollars and the underrated Spike Lee joint He Got Game with Denzel Washington.
Movies leaving the service include Hostel, Up In the Air and Sister Act 1 and 2.
The full list is below.
Note: Titles with an * are available with a Showtime subscription.
WHAT'S COMING
Available May 1
Line of Duty (Season 4)
South Park en Español (Season 20)
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrowhead
A View to a Kill
The Bad News Bears
Bad Influence
Bait Shop
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Big Fish
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Chuck & Buck
Clue
Coming to America
Dark Blue
The Doors
Dr. No
Fatal Instinct
For Your Eyes Only
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
From Russia with Love
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Law of the Lawless
License to Kill
Life is Beautiful
Maximum Security
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Moonraker
Naked Gun 2 & ½: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Naked Gun from the Flies of Police Squad
Nick of Time
No Way Out
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Repo! The Genetic Opera
School Ties
Small Soldiers
Star Kid
Sucker Punch
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Winter's Bone
May 2
Vikings (Season 4B)
Jackson*
Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men
May 3
Outsiders (Season 2)
May 4
A Fistful of Dollars
May 5
Flubber
The Recruit
What About Bob?
May 6
Batman & Bill (Hulu Original)
Hardcore Henry*
The Red Pill
May 7
Billions Season 2 Finale*
May 9
All We Had
May 12
A Hologram for the King
Extraterrestrial
May 13
Bad Moms*
Me Before You
May 14
Blue Caprice
May 15
The Next Step (Seasons 3&4)
He Got Game
May 18
Downward Dog (Series Premiere)
Underground (Season 2)
May 19
The Last Ship (Season 3)
Before I Disappear
May 20
Becoming Bond (Hulu Original)
Bakery in Brooklyn
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
May 21
Twin Peaks Season 3 Premiere*
Firestorm
May 23
Casual Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 28
American Muscle
A Perfect Man
The Duel
May 30
Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (Season 2)
WHAT'S LEAVING
May 31
A Simple Plan
Battle Ground
The Big Kahuna
Curse of the Zodiac
Care Bears Movie
Dangerous Curves
Eight Below
Gang Related
Ides of March
Hostel
Hostel: Part 2
The Hours
Judgement Day
King of the Mountain
Kiss the Bride
Man in the Moon
The Phantom of the Opera
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Up in the Air