May is a solid month for Hulu, with a number of great movies and TV series coming to the streaming service.

TV highlights include Season 4B of History's Vikings, Season 2 of WGN America's Underground and Season 3 of Hulu's own dramedy Casual. If you have a Showtime subscription, new episodes of Twin Peaks will be available as well.

Movies include Eddie Murphy '80s flicks 48 Hrs. and Coming to America, the Clint Eastwood classic A Fistful of Dollars and the underrated Spike Lee joint He Got Game with Denzel Washington.

Movies leaving the service include Hostel, Up In the Air and Sister Act 1 and 2.

The full list is below.

Note: Titles with an * are available with a Showtime subscription.

WHAT'S COMING

Available May 1

Line of Duty (Season 4)

South Park en Español (Season 20)

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrowhead

A View to a Kill

The Bad News Bears

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Big Fish

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Clue

Coming to America

Dark Blue

The Doors

Dr. No

Fatal Instinct

For Your Eyes Only

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

From Russia with Love

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Law of the Lawless

License to Kill

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Moonraker

Naked Gun 2 & ½: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Naked Gun from the Flies of Police Squad

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Small Soldiers

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Winter's Bone

May 2

Vikings (Season 4B)

Jackson*

Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men

May 3

Outsiders (Season 2)

May 4

A Fistful of Dollars

May 5

Flubber

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 6

Batman & Bill (Hulu Original)

Hardcore Henry*

The Red Pill

May 7

Billions Season 2 Finale*

May 9

All We Had

May 12

A Hologram for the King

Extraterrestrial

May 13

Bad Moms*

Me Before You

May 14

Blue Caprice

May 15

The Next Step (Seasons 3&4)

He Got Game

May 18

Downward Dog (Series Premiere)

Underground (Season 2)

May 19

The Last Ship (Season 3)

Before I Disappear

May 20

Becoming Bond (Hulu Original)

Bakery in Brooklyn

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

May 21

Twin Peaks Season 3 Premiere*

Firestorm

May 23

Casual Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 28

American Muscle

A Perfect Man

The Duel

May 30

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (Season 2)

WHAT'S LEAVING

May 31

A Simple Plan

Battle Ground

The Big Kahuna

Curse of the Zodiac

Care Bears Movie

Dangerous Curves

Eight Below

Gang Related

Ides of March

Hostel

Hostel: Part 2

The Hours

Judgement Day

King of the Mountain

Kiss the Bride

Man in the Moon

The Phantom of the Opera

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Up in the Air